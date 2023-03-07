The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding at-risk missing person Paul Spencer Allen of Lancaster.

Allen is 53 years old and is diagnosed with dementia.

He is 5’11” tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has tattoos on both arms as well as a “happy smiley face” on his right chest, according to police.

Allen was last seen on Tuesday afternoon around 2 p.m. in the 45100 block of Fern Avenue in Lancaster.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

To tip anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.