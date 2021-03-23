Latinos in Orange County getting vaccinated at much lower rates than white residents

Eloisa Campos, 70, receives her second shot of the Pfizer vaccine in Santa Ana. “I’m excited,” she said later in Spanish. “I’m going to be safe.” (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

In Orange County, Latino residents are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at much lower rates than their white counterparts, prompting experts and advocates to call for a more equitable rollout.

Just over 3% of Latinos in the county have received at least one dose of the vaccine, compared with 10% of white residents, according to county statistics.

About 6% of the county’s Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and less than 1% of the Black population has been at least partially vaccinated.

Similar disparities in vaccination rates exist statewide and in neighboring Los Angeles County.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.

