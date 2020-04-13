LAUSD schools to remain closed for remainder of academic year, Superintendent Beutner says

Breaking news update: The rest of the academic school year across LAUSD will be completed in remote fashion, Superintendent Austin Beutner announced Monday morning.

Previous story: Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner on Monday is expected to announce that schools will remain closed for the reminder of the academic year and through summer because of ongoing concerns over COVID-19, he told Ryan Seacrest on the radio DJ’s KISS FM program.

School’s in the nation’s second-largest school district closed on March 23 amid the coronavirus crisis, and students transitioned to online learning. At the time, the superintendent said they would remain closed at least until May 1.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on April 1 announced that California schools were expected to remain closed for the rest of the academic year and that teachers should concentrate on teaching from afar.

During the interview with Seacrest Monday, Beutner said students were back learning at home after spring break and that schools would reopen when it is “safe and appropriate” to do so.

He said he will be seeking student input for how to celebrate the culmination of graduating seniors amid the pandemic.

The superintendent is expected to speak at 11 a.m.