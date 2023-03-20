LAUSD workers and supporters rallied in downtown Los Angeles to announce dates of a looming labor strike on March 14, 2023. (KTLA)

Los Angeles Unified School District campuses will be closed tomorrow after labor talks came to a standstill and no additional negotiations were scheduled with service workers who are striking to demand higher wages and improved working conditions.

Service Employees International Union, Local 99, which represents about 30,000 teachers’ aides, bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers and other support staff will be participating in the strike, which is set to begin early tomorrow morning.

United Teachers of Los Angeles, the union representing 34,000 LAUSD educators, plan to honor the picket lines.

At a press conference Monday, LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said he had hoped to avoid the planned three-day strike by coming to an agreement with union officials, but that it never happened.

“We were never in the same room, or even in the same building,” he said at the press conference, and added that he still hopes a deal can be reached to prevent the strike from lasting all three days.

The second largest school district in the nation, some 400,000 LAUSD students will be without classes tomorrow. The district has announced that it will offer food distribution for families who need it Tuesday morning, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at certain Grab & Go locations.

Local 99 union members are demanding a 30% wage increase and an additional $2 an hour raise for its lowest-paid workers, the Los Angeles Times reports.

“We want to be clear that we are not in negotiations with LAUSD,” SEIU Executive Director Max Arias said in a statement Monday afternoon. “We continue to be engaged in the impasse process with the state.”

Union members plan to begin picketing at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Van Nuys Bus Yard, located 16200 Roscoe Blvd.