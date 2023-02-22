Olaplex, a popular luxury haircare brand, is the subject of a lawsuit by customers who say the products are causing significant hair loss, bald spots and breakage.

The lawsuit filed in California claims the products contain ingredients that irritate and cause damage instead of nourishing or restoring hair.

Thirty women joined together to file the mass-action complaint in California on Feb. 9.

Olaplex has denied all allegations saying its products “do not cause hair loss or hair breakage” and that its products are “safe and effective.”

Launched in 2014, Olaplex products gained popularity as beauty influencers touted the product’s effectiveness in delivering shiny, healthy hair on TikTok and other social media platforms.

But some customers who purchased the products hoping to gain similar results say they were left with damaged stringy hair, bald spots, scalp irritation and more issues.

“Since we brought the suit, we’ve been contacted by hundreds of other victims of the product that include both men and women and in some cases, children,” said Amy Davis, a Dallas-based attorney representing the plaintiffs.

Lakewood resident Felicia Sanchez said she used Olaplex products for a few months before her scalp conditions began deteriorating, experiencing itching, burning, blisters bald spots and significant hair loss.

“Just by changing my shampoo, I feel a difference,” said Sanchez. “I don’t have itchiness. I don’t have irritation. Even when I wash my hair, it used to be clumps of hair just coming off.”

The plaintiffs described fearing their hair loss was caused by serious illnesses such as lupus or cancer as they visited doctors and underwent blood testing.

“I was searching on the internet about all the illnesses that can cause hair loss,” said Llasmin Lozoya, a Sacramento plaintiff. “I lost a lot of hair. I don’t like to wear my hair down. It’s just so sad.”

“Here, every single person used the product and was injured by the product,” said Davis.

The brand’s website says, “Olaplex products are thoroughly tested and do not cause hair loss,” while including a link to more information.

“We have released the test results from independent third-party laboratories so you can see this for yourself,” said JuE Wong, the CEO of Olaplex. “I believe in the safety and efficacy of our products and want to reassure our community of professional stylists, customers and fans that they can continue to use our products with confidence.”

Attorney Davis said she plans to amend the complaint to add more plaintiffs in the future.

Olaplex has denied all allegations and added that it is “prepared to vigorously defend our company, our brand, and our products against these baseless accusations.”