Lawsuit would prevent transgender inmates from choosing housing location based on gender identity

A California bill that gives transgender, nonbinary and intersex inmates at state prisons the right to be housed at either men’s or women’s facilities is under fire in a lawsuit filed last week.

The Women’s Liberation Front, which also opposes transgender athletes’ participation in girl’s and women’s sports, filed the lawsuit in federal court alleging that SB 132 is unconstitutional and creates an unsafe environment for women in female facilities.

One plaintiff alleged that she was sexually assaulted by an inmate who transferred from a men’s facility under SB 132 and another plaintiff alleged that she was “grabbed.”

The complaint does not refer to people who transfer to female facilities by female or nonbinary pronouns such as she or they, instead referring to them as men.

