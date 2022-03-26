The iconic pylons at LAX are going dark Saturday night as part of an international movement to raise awareness of climate change and encourage energy saving.

The LAX pylons will turn green Saturday night before going dark from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

LAX is among hundreds of landmarks and cities across the globe participating in International Earth Hour. The annual event encourages people and businesses to turn off non-essential lighting for one hour in support of global climate efforts. The demonstration began in 2007 in Australia and has since expanded across the globe.

The Los Angeles International Airport pylons line 1.5 miles of Century Boulevard and range in height from 25 to 100 feet. The entrance to LAX features a ring of 100-foot pylons.

LAX said it is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and has plans to use only renewable energy and produce zero carbon emissions by 2045. It has also begun the process of reducing energy consumption and modernizing buildings on the property with increased usage of solar panels, improved water reclamation and the installation of electric vehicle charging stations.

LAX will not be the only landmark structure to go dark for Earth Hour. The Ferris wheel at the Santa Monica Pier will go dark during the same time period as the LAX pylons.

It’s the latest effort by Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier to reduce its energy impact. The Pacific Wheel is already the world’s only fully solar-powered Ferris wheel and a strong-man carnival game on the pier is entirely powered by wind.

Both LAX and the Pacific Wheel will join the Eiffel Tower, the Parthenon and the Sydney Opera House in going dark for Earth Hour.

Essential lighting required for public safety will not turn off during the Earth Hour event, organizers said.

For more information about Earth Hour, click here.