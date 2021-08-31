Leaving Afghanistan: The USO

The evacuation of Afghanistan has required the departure of not just the military, but an organization known as “the force behind the forces.”

Gayle Anderson reports from Los Angeles International Airport about the role of the USO, the United Service Organizations, during the Afghanistan war as well its departure and current evacuation operations. Most people only know about the USO because of the volunteer work of the late entertainer Bob Hope. We learn the USO is much more.

Also, Gayle reports about how we can help the nonprofit organization continues its 80-years of service to members of the military and families. We can donate and learn more about the USO at USO.org; to donate go to the secure.uso.org website.

