If you want to live in California, you’ve got expensive taste – whether you like it or not.

Real estate brokerage Clever recently released an updated list of the most expensive ZIP codes in the U.S., and it will surprise exactly zero Californians to learn the list is dominated by exclusive enclaves around the Golden State.

Beverly Hills’ 90210 may be the most famous ZIP code in the country – thanks to the 1990s TV show – but it’s actually not the priciest.

Atherton, home to some of Silicon Valley’s wealthiest, takes the top spot with a shockingly high typical home value of $7.36 million. Another neighborhood about 15 minutes down I-280 also makes the list. Los Altos’ 94022 has a typical home value of $4.26 million in 2023, according to Clever’s analysis.

Another four Southern California neighborhoods make appearances: the North of Montana/Pacific Palisades area (90402), the town Oprah and Prince Harry call home (Montecito, 93108), the hilly Rancho Santa Fe area above San Diego (92067) and part of Orange County’s Newport Beach (92657).

Outside of California, two New York ZIPs and one in Washington state also make the top 10.

Rank ZIP code Metro area Typical home value 1. 94027 Atherton (San Francisco metro) $7.36M 2. 90210 Beverly Hills (Los Angeles metro) $5.11M 3. 11962 Sagaponack (New York City metro) $4.75M 4. 94022 Los Altos Hills (San Jose metro) $4.26M 5. 98039 Medina (Seattle metro) $4.18M 6. 90402 Santa Monica (Los Angeles metro) $4.17M 7. 93108 Montecito (Santa Barbara metro) $3.94M 8. 92067 Rancho Santa Fe (San Diego metro) $3.9M 9. 11976 Water Mill (New York City metro) $3.865M 10. 92657 Newport Beach (Los Angeles metro) $3.86M Most expensive ZIP codes in the U.S. according to Clever analysis, using Zillow data.

Clever’s analysis used Zillow’s Home Value Index to capture recent trends in home prices.

The average home value nationwide is far lower than the pricey locales on the top 10 list.

The national median home price slipped 0.9% from March last year to $375,700 in March of 2023, the National Association of Realtors said. That drop may be small, but it’s the biggest annual median home price drop since January 2012.

While the drop in prices is good news for buyers after years of soaring home values, a stubbornly low inventory of properties for sale continues to drive bidding wars in many markets, especially for the most affordable homes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.