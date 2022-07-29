Jackpot alert! Friday night’s $1.1 billion Mega Millions drawing will be the second largest in the game’s history and the third largest lottery drawing overall.

The prize passed the billion dollar mark after no one matched all six numbers in Tuesday’s $830 million drawing. It was the 29th consecutive drawing without a jackpot winner.

Eight tickets did match five of the six numbers, including one sold at the County Story in Baker.

That winning ticket was worth more than $2.9 million, according to the California Lottery website.

The only prizes larger than Friday’s Mega Millions were a $1.586 billion Powerball drawing in 2016 and a $1.537 billion Mega Millions drawing in 2016, the Associated Press reported.

The cash option, which most winners choose, will be $648.2 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

Mega Millions drawings take place at 7:59 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Tickets cost $2 and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 303 million.