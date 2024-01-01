While there were no jackpot winners in California for Monday’s $810 million Powerball drawing, one ticket worth more than a million dollars was sold in San Bernardino County, according to the California Lottery.

The lucky $1.2 million ticket, which matched five of the six numbers, was sold at the Country Store, located at 72129 Baker Boulevard in Baker.

If you haven’t yet checked your Powerball ticket, the winning numbers were: 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and 1.

A jackpot winning ticket worth an estimated $842.4 million was sold in Michigan, according to the Powerball website.

Officials also said that six other tickets sold in California matched four out of the six numbers for a payout of nearly $23,000.

Several multi-million lottery wins have landed in Southern California over the last several months.

In December, a $23 million SuperLotto Plus ticket was sold in Northridge. That win came just days after a $2.9 million Mega Millions ticket matching five out of the six numbers was sold in Sawtelle and just a little over week after a Chevron station in Encino sold not one but two winning tickets that matched all six numbers in the drawing for $394 million.

Lottery officials said 2023 was considered “highly unusual” for Mega Millions. It was the first time in a decade that ten jackpots were won in the same calendar year.

The next Powerball drawing, with an estimated jackpot of $20 million, will be held Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.