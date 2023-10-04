America’s newest billionaire could be made Wednesday night.

The third-largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history will be up for grabs after Monday’s drawing had no big winner.

The prize, worth a total of about $1.2 billion in annual payments or $551.7 million in a one-time payout, is also the seventh-largest among all U.S. lottery jackpots, Powerball said in a news release.

The Powerball jackpot hasn’t been claimed in nearly three months, when it again was over $1 billion.

The July 19 drawing produced a winning ticket in California that was worth up to $1.08 billion

“Since then, there have been 32 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner,” the release said.

The largest Powerball jackpot, about $2.04 billion, was purchased in Altadena last year by Edwin Castro.

Since then, Castro has reportedly used some of his winnings to purchase luxury homes in the L.A. area.