Police are investigating after $1.3 million in marijuana products were found in a Pomona building on March 9, 2023. (Pomona Police)

Police are investigating after $1.3 million of marijuana products were found in a vacant Pomona commercial building.

On March 9, Pomona police officers responded to a commercial property at 761 Corporate Center Drive involving an embezzlement investigation.

When they arrived, they discovered an illegal casino with several electronic casino game consoles inside.

While searching the building, police discovered an illegal marijuana dispensary as well.

Over 1,500 pounds of marijuana product was found including a variety of weed products such as loose-leaf marijuana, edibles, and hashish oil, authorities said.

“The current estimated market value for this amount of marijuana and marijuana products is approximately $1.3 million,” police said.

No operating business permit was found on file for the dispensary.

Both the illegal dispensary and casino were vacant at the time, so no suspects were arrested, officials said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pomona Police Department at 909-622-1241. Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.