There’s a new millionaire in the Los Angeles area.

One lucky person bought a ticket in Torrance that matched five of six numbers in Tuesday night’s “Mega Millions” drawing, the California Lottery announced.

The winning ticket was sold at the ampm minimart at 1800 West Artesia Boulevard in Torrance (Los Angeles County). The ticket matched numbers 29-57-23-6-12, just missing the Mega number 4.

As of Wednesday morning, that winning ticket was worth $1,442,494. Although this ticket made someone a millionaire, no one hit the jackpot, which is now worth an estimated $240 million dollars for Friday night’s drawing.

Winning numbers for the June 7, 2023 drawing. (California Lottery)

So far, this draw sequence has raised an estimated $15.2 million dollars for California public schools, Lottery officials said. The current jackpot roll started in mid-April after the jackpot was last hit in New York.

“Mega Millions” draws take place Tuesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. PT.