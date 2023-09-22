Security cameras captured the moment an ancient Buddha statue worth $1.5 million was stolen from a Los Angeles art gallery.

The bronze sculpture was stolen on Sept. 18 from the Barakat Gallery in Beverly Grove around 3:45 a.m., officials said.

Weighing 250 pounds, the artifact dates back to Japan’s Edo Period (1603-1867), according to gallery owners. It was believed to have been commissioned for the centerpiece of a temple.

Historical bronze Buddha statue worth $1.5 million stolen from the Barakat Gallery in Los Angeles on Sept. 18, 2023. (Barakat Gallery)

Security camera catures a thief stealing a historical bronze Buddha statue worth $1.5 million from the Barakat Gallery in Los Angeles on Sept. 18, 2023. (Barakat Gallery)

Barakat Gallery on La Cienega Boulevard in Los Angeles. (KTLA)

“I prize it so much,” said Fayez Barakat, the gallery owner. “I had it in the backyard of my home and when I moved into this gallery, I put it in the backyard of the gallery for everybody to admire and enjoy.”

Security video shows the thief pulling up to the gallery in a moving truck. The driver steps out, breaks open a driveway gate, enters the gallery and uses a dolly to move the statue into the truck. The entire heist took around 25 minutes, the owner said.

“This gentleman came and, I think, strapped a rope or a chain around that piece and pulled it to his rental van and put it in the back,” Barakat said.

Barakat said he acquired the statue more than 55 years ago and that there is no other piece in the world quite like it.

He believes the theft was premeditated due to the sculpture’s prominent display in the gallery’s outdoor space.

He is hoping someone can track down the stolen sculpture before the thief melts it down to sell for the bronze’s pure value.

“I hope that the person who stole it is not stealing it for the weight of bronze because it’s a historical item,” Barakat said. “I’m heartbroken. Whoever stole it, maybe that person understood the value. Probably they commissioned somebody, a thief of some kind, to just go ahead and steal it.”

Barakat hopes someone will track down the suspect soon and is offering a reward to anyone who returns the sculpture.

Los Angeles police said no arrests have been made as they continue investigating the incident.