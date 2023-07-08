A California Lottery player in Ventura County woke up a lot richer Saturday morning after they matched five out of six numbers on a Mega Millions ticket bought in Oxnard.

The ticket was sold at Master’s Donuts, located in the 1900 block of North Oxnard Boulevard.

According to the California Lottery, the ticket matched the numbers 55-66-8-10-17 and just missed the Mega Number 3.

No one in any state won Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot, which is now estimated at $480 million.

Those wishing to play the lottery can buy tickets at more than 23,000 locations around the state. Players must buy their tickets before 7:45 p.m. on the day of the draw to be included.

Several lottery players across the Golden State have struck it big this year, including one man from Altadena who won the record-setting $2.04 billion jackpot in February. He elected to take the lump sum of $999.7 million. Since then, he’s bought several luxury properties in the L.A. area, including a mansion in Hollywood Hills for $25.5 million.

Other recent winners include two men from Orange and Alameda counties who won $5 million each on scratch off games in May, and another man from San Mateo County who won $2 million in the same month.