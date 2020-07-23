$1.6M settlement reached in 44,000-gallon Ventura oil spill

A contractor guides a hose into Prince Barranca gorge in Ventura to pump out oil that spilled June 23, 2016, from a pipeline valve. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Four years after 44,814 gallons of unrefined crude gushed out of a Crimson oil pipeline, the Ventura County district attorney’s office said the companies responsible for the 2016 accident will pay up.

A media release from the office this week said Colorado-based Crimson Pipeline LLC, which owns the 10-inch pipeline that starts in Ventura and runs 87 miles to Wilmington, has agreed to a settlement requiring it to pay $1.3 million in civil penalties, costs and natural resources damage. The contractor who worked on the pipeline before the spill, CD Lyon, will pay an additional $300,000.

“Obviously the pandemic has affected negotiations … everyone’s hurting right now,” said Karen Wold, a Ventura County senior deputy district attorney who worked on the case. But, she added, “The environment is too important to let people have these types of spills, whether it’s negligent or intentional. … We need to make sure our natural resources are still there for our children, and our children’s children.”

The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.