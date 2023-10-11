On Wednesday night, lottery players will have a chance to win a Powerball jackpot so big it’s only been offered once before.

No one matched all six numbers on Monday, leading to a $1.73 billion jackpot up for grabs in Wednesday’s drawing. It’s second only to the Nov. 7, 2022, $2.04 billion jackpot.

And with that largest score being won on a ticket purchased in Altadena, Southern California residents are hoping lightning strikes twice.

That winner, Edwin Castro, has purchased luxury homes in the L.A. area in the months since his win.

If someone gets all six numbers on Wednesday, they will also be able to buy some high-end real estate, as the lump-sum payment is worth $756.6 million.

If no winner is crowned Wednesday, the jackpot will roll over to Saturday’s drawing.