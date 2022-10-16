Footage shared to the Citizen app shows flames and smoke rising from a fire in Pacific Palisades on Oct. 16, 2022.

A brush fire ignited in Pacific Palisades Sunday night, and the Los Angeles Fire Department is attacking the blaze from the ground and air.

The fire burned in the 15000 block of Corona del Mar in medium-to-heavy brush, the LAFD said in an alert.

The blaze reached greater-alarm status as burned uphill between Corona del Mar homes and Pacific Coast Highway, fire officials added.

Pacific Coast Highway is closed in both directions between Chautauqua Boulevard and Temescal Canyon Road.

By about 9:30 p.m., the blaze had grown to more than an acre in size, the LAFD said in an update.

“LAFD crews are positioned to protect and defend the homes at the top of the bluff. No structure damage or injuries have been reported,” fire officials said.