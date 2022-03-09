1 arrested, 1 sought in fatal drive-by shooting of Anaheim father of 2

Damien Rubalcava (left) and Franky Mejia Echeverria are seen in photos provided by the Anaheim Police Department on March 9, 2022.

A man was arrested and another is being sought in connection with the December fatal drive-by shooting of a 23-year-old man in Anaheim, police said.

David Gutierrez Hernandez is seen in a photo provided by the Anaheim Police Department on March 9, 2022.

The fatal shooting occurred about 4:15 p.m. Dec. 21 along the 2100 block of Balsam Avenue, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Responding officers found David Gutierrez Hernandez, a father of two, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Hernandez was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities identified 21-year-old Damien Rubalcava, of Costa Mesa, and 20-year-old Franky Mejia Echeverria, of Anaheim, as suspects in the killing. Both are suspected gang members, though police said the victim was not affiliated with any gang.

Rubalcava was arrested March 3 in Westminster with help from the Costa Mesa Police Department and Orange County Sheriff’s Department SWAT officers.

A $1 million homicide warrant has been issued for Echeverria’s arrest. Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Echeverria’s whereabouts is asked to call detectives at

714-321-3669 or OC Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS/occrimestoppers.org.