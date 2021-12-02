1 arrested, 2 outstanding in Glendale follow-home carjacking and robbery, police say

Marquise Hulse, shown in this undated photo provided by the Glendale Police Department, is accused of a carjacking and robbery that occurred on Nov. 2, 2021.

One man has been arrested in connection with a violent November robbery in Glendale, and police are searching for an additional two attackers, officials said Thursday.

The man who was arrested, 27-year-old Marquise Hulse of Los Angeles, is one of three men who followed a Glendale resident to their home in the 1100 block of Sweetbriar Drive and carjacked them at gunpoint, police said.

The attack occurred about 4:30 a.m. Nov. 2, when three men punched and grabbed the victim, took their keys and held them at gunpoint as they walked toward the victim’s house, police said.

Before the thieves could get inside the home, the victim called for help, and a neighbor scared off the attackers, police added.

The three attackers fled, one in the car in which they arrived and two in the “victim’s high end vehicle,” police said.

The total loss during the robbery, including the carjacked vehicle, was estimated at more than $300,000, authorities added.

Later that day, police arrested Hulse, who is on felony probation for burglary, possessing a firearm and evading arrest. He was wearing two GPS ankle monitors at the time of the attack, police said.

Hulse faces charges of robbery, attempted home invasion robbery and carjacking for the Nov. 2 attack, and aside from that incident, Hulse is facing separate charges of possessing a handgun as a felon and burglary, police said.

Hulse’s bail was set at $255,000, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Glendale police characterized the crime as a follow-home incident. Last month, Los Angeles Police Department officials labeled such attacks as part of an “ongoing crime trend” and advised residents to remain vigilant.