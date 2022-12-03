A fleeing thief was involved in a Thursday night crash in West Covina that resulted in a man’s death, and while he is in custody, two others are still at large, police said.

The collision at Sunset and Cameron Avenues was reported at about 9:10 p.m., and when West Covina Police Department officers arrived, they found that 32-year-old Long Beach resident Luis Banuelos had fled the scene, police said in a news release.

Banuelos had recently stolen from a nearby business, and he took off on foot after the crash, which injured a man who later died at a local hospital of his injuries, police said.

Banuelos was found and booked for assault with a deadly weapon, DUI and hit-and-run causing injury, but two unidentified others who fled are still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Covina Police Department at 626-939-8653.