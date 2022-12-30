Deputies investigated the scene of a fatal shooting in Compton on Dec. 30, 2022. (KTLA)

A man in his mid-to-late 20s was fatally shot in Compton Thursday night, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has arrested the person they believe was responsible.

The shooting was reported a few minutes after 9:30 p.m., and deputies found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 1700 block of North Long Beach Boulevard, authorities said in a news release.

He was declared dead at the scene, but a witness gave deputies a description of the shooter and the vehicle he was driving.

“A short time later, Compton Deputies stop a matching vehicle,” the release said. “The driver lived at the location where the crime occurred, and was in possession of a weapon similar to the one used to kill the victim. The driver was taken into custody.”

The identities of the driver and suspected shooter have not been released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.