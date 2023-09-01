A man was fatally stabbed at Puente Hills Mall on Aug. 31, 2023. (KeyNews.TV)

A man is dead after he was stabbed at Puente Hills Mall in the City of Industry Thursday night.

The man, believed to be in his early to mid-30s, was attacked just before 11 p.m. in the 1600 block of Azusa Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

That address corresponds to the mall, and SGV CityWatch reported that the stabbing occurred at the shopping center.

When deputies arrived, they found the man suffering from a stab wound and lying on the sidewalk. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A person was arrested and a knife was recovered at the scene, police said, though they declined to provide information about the suspected assailant.

A motive for the attack has not been released, and no further information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.