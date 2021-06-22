1 arrested after man fatally stabbed in neck following altercation near Santa Monica Pier

Sean Alexander Graves, 28, seen in a booking photo released by the Santa Monica Police Department on June 22, 2021.

One person was arrested after a man was fatally stabbed in the neck following an altercation near the Santa Monica Pier and Third Street Promenade Monday evening, officials said.

Officers first got a call about a shot fired about 7:30 p.m. in the the 300 block of Broadway and arrived to find a man with a stab wound to the neck, Santa Monica Police Department officials said in a news release.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The fatal stabbing came after an altercation between the victim and a man and woman near the Santa Monica Pier, according to police.

The group ended up near the shopping complex in the 300 block of Broadway, where the victim was stabbed.

At one point, a shot was fired during the altercation. However, police said it was unclear who fired that round.

After witnesses described the attacker and his companion to police, officers were able to find the pair in the area of 6th Street and Santa Monica, where they were taken into custody.

Police said they found the knife believed to have been used by the attacker.

Sean Alexander Graves, 28, of Long Beach was booked on suspicion of murder. The woman who was with Graves was interviewed by police then released.

Officials as of Tuesday had not identified the man killed in the stabbing.

It’s unclear what led up to the deadly altercation and no further details were available.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Detective Haro at 310-458-8432, or the Police Department Watch Commander at 310-458-8427.