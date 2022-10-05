LeBron Evans, 15, shows off the road rash injuries he suffered in a hit-and-run in Redondo Beach on Sept. 18, 2022. (Christina Evans)

One person was arrested in connection with a Redondo Beach hit-and-run that left a teenager injured last month.

The crash occurred Sept. 18 while 15-year-old Lebron Evans was riding his e-bike home with a friend. He was hit and dragged before the driver fled the scene.

A photo posted on the Lomita Sheriff’s Station Facebook page shows deputies stopping a hit-and-run suspect in Rolling HIlls Estates on Oct. 4, 2022.

Video captured on a nearby a nearby home doorbell security camera showed the teen and his bicycle lodged under the truck’s front grille.

The driver allegedly dragged Lebron for about a block before finally stopping. The video shows the teen dislodging himself from the bike and scrambling to the sidewalk before the driver backs up to remove the bike and drives away.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies spotted the truck and driver in Rolling Hills Estate on Tuesday, officials said in a Facebook post.

They stopped the truck and took the suspect into custody. Officials, however, have not released any details about the driver or the arrest.