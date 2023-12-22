A Ventura woman was taken into custody by police last week after another woman’s body was found inside her home.

Megan Frisbie, 38, was arrested on the morning of Dec. 17 at her home on the 200 block of Ute Lane.

Ventura police were dispatched to the scene after a 911 caller reported a woman in the area causing a disturbance.

Police responded and located Frisbie, who lived nearby, and spoke to her. Police say she “made statements that led officers to believe a crime occurred inside of her residence.”

Officers entered Frisbie’s home where they discovered a woman dead from an apparent homicide. Frisbie was taken into custody for questioning and later arrested on suspicion of murder.

She’s been booked into the Ventura County Jail where she awaits her charges.

The victim has not yet been identified and the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to notify her next of kin.

Police say they will not be releasing any additional information about the crime at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Ventura Police Department at 805-339-4400.