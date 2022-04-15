A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Huntington Beach that left a man in his 70s dead, police said Friday.

The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Yorktown Avenue and Newland Street.

Responding officers from the Huntington Beach Police Department found a man only described as being about 70 in the roadway.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said. He has not been identified.

The driver of a grey vehicle did not stop after the crash and fled the scene.

A preliminary investigation found that the suspect vehicle was traveling east in the No. 1 lane on Yorktown Avenue and struck the pedestrian after passing through Newland Street. The victim was crossing north on Yorktown outside of the intersection or marked crosswalk, police said.

About 9:45 a.m. Friday, police located the driver and the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash. Authorities had previously described the involved vehicle as a 2016 to 2018 Toyota Prius.

The suspect was identified as Blake Patraw, of Huntington Beach.

No further details about the crash or the suspect have been released.