1 arrested in Playa del Rey shooting of 4 homeless people

Four people believed to be homeless were wounded in a predawn shooting in Playa del Rey on Aug. 18, 2021. (KTLA)

One person has been arrested in a shooting that left four people wounded in Playa del Rey in August, police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred about 5:40 a.m. Aug. 18 near a homeless encampment around the Ballona Wetlands near Jefferson and Lincoln boulevards, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Four males described as experiencing homelessness had been shot and were taken to a hospital. They were later listed in stable condition.

Police on Oct. 7 executed a search warrant in Venice and arrested a suspect described only as being male.

He is a known gang member with an extensive criminal history and is currently on parole, officials said.

An unidentified female remains outstanding in connection with the crime.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged the suspect with four counts of attempted murder and an arrest warrant was issued for the female, police said.