1 arrested in stabbing at anti-vaccine protest outside L.A. City Hall

One suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with last month’s stabbing during a protest against vaccines outside Los Angeles City Hall, LAPD Chief Michel Moore announced.

Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested a person believed to be responsible for one stabbing that happened on Aug. 14 after a fight broke out during the anti-vaccine demonstration near First and Spring streets, Moore told KTLA Thursday morning.

Moore did not identify the suspect, but said the agency will be releasing further details Thursday.

LAPD also has imagery of a second person who appears to have been stabbed during the melee, but that victim has yet to step forward, according to the chief.

Police previously released images of an assailant sought in connection with the attack, which left a man with a stab wound to his upper right chest area. The suspect in the photos, who appeared to be holding a sharp object, was clad in black with his face and head covered with a hoodie and bandana.

Video from the protest shows punches being thrown as protesters and counterprotesters clashed. One man is later seen walking away with blood covering his face. Another man is also seen lying on the ground as LAPD officers provided aid.

“This anti-vax debate is manifesting itself in protests and demonstrations and violence in other parts of the country as well,” Moore said. “In Los Angeles, we’re not going to stand for it. Our arrest last night demonstrates that we’ll put whatever resources we need to identify those responsible for such violence and bring them to criminal justice system.”

The chief said he was thankful for members of the public who helped with identifying the suspect.