One local beach has been cleared of having dangerous bacterial levels, but several others remain closed to the public, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said on Tuesday.

Visitors should not swim, surf or play in the ocean at the following areas, as warnings of high bacterial levels remain in place:

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey The entire swim area



Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier



Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach near Will Rogers Tower 18 100 yards up and down the coast from the creek



Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach 100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms



Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach, Santa Monica South Tower 20 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.



Redondo Beach Pier in Redondo Beach 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.



World Way Extension at Dockweiler State Beach 100 yards up and down the coast from the jetty.



28 th Street extension in Manhattan Beach 100 yards up and down the coast from the 28th Street extension.

Street extension in Manhattan Beach

In better news, however, the warning has been lifted for Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro.

