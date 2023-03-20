One person was critically injured in a crash following a police pursuit in South Los Angeles late Sunday, officials said.

The crash was reported around 11:35 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Washington Boulevard in Historic South Central, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the scene, which officials said occurred at the end of a Los Angeles Police Department chase.

A trapped person was rescued and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

At least two other people were evaluated at the scene and only had minor injuries, fire officials said.

Video from the scene showed a red vehicle with significant damage, and another with some front-end damage.

No further details about the crash have been released.