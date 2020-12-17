1 critically wounded after Baldwin Hills robbery shooting: LAPD

A victim is in critical condition after a robbery and shooting in Baldwin Hills Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident occurred around 3:20 p.m. in the 3500 block of South La Cienega Boulevard, in the parking lot of a Target store, said Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The outstanding suspect shot at two people, striking one of them, according to police. He also stole a gold chain, possibly from one the victims, Im said.

The suspect was described as a Black man, approximately 25 to 30 years old, 6 feet tall and around 180 pounds.

The person who was shot was conscious and breathing when transported to the hospital, but was later listed in critical condition.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed police tape surrounding seven cars in the Target parking lot, with officers nearby.

No further details were immediately available.