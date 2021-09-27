1 critically wounded in school officer shooting near Millikan High in Long Beach

One person was critically wounded when a school safety officer opened fire near Millikan High School in Long Beach Monday afternoon, officials said.

First responders were called around 3:20 p.m. to the scene on Spring Street, between Palo Verde and Snowden avenues, said Brian Fisk, a spokesman for the Long Beach Fire Department.

Paramedics transported one shooting victim in critical condition to a local trauma center, Fisk said.

The Long Beach Unified School district said one of its officers discharged the weapon.

Cellphone video shows a uniformed man opening fire on a sedan as it sped off from a parking area and nearly clipped him.

Witnesses told the Long Beach Post that someone in the car was wounded.

It appears in the video that the officer had previously made contact with the vehicle’s occupants, but officials have not described what led up to the shooting.

There is no indication any students were injured, school officials said.

“Because of the pending police investigation we cannot share additional details, but we can confirm that our closest school campus, Millikan High School, is safe and secure and will be staffed to support students tomorrow,” the district said in a statement.

Long Beach police are leading the investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.