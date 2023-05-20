A man is dead and another is hospitalized in critical condition following a shooting in the Gramercy Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 4:20 a.m. near the intersection of Western Avenue and 89th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Responding officers found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. One was declared dead at the scene and the other was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Both men are described as Black males in their 30s.

At this time, police do not have a suspect description and it’s unclear if the shooting was gang-related or if either victim was homeless.

No additional details were made available Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the LAPD tip line at 1-877-275-5273.