A fatal crash in Moorpark on Jan. 20, 2023, sent one car down an embankment. (Ventura County Fire Department)

A three-car crash in Moorpark has left one person dead and another in critical condition.

The Friday morning crash left Moorpark Road closed between Reed and Tierra Rejada roads, the Ventura County Fire Department said.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which also involved a third person who was uninjured.

Images from the scene showed a white or gray compact car with front-end damage, as well as a dark-colored SUV that had gone down an embankment into a grassy area.

Firefighters could also be seen carrying someone strapped to a gurney up an embankment.