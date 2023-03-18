A man is dead and another is in grave condition after a head-on crash in the Manchester Square area of South Los Angeles early Saturday morning.

The crash at West Florence Avenue and South Gramercy Place occurred a few minutes after 1 a.m. when one of two vehicles on Florence crossed the center line and struck a vehicle headed the other way, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

One driver, a 42-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene, while the other driver was taken to a local hospital in grave condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Alexis Lewis contributed to this story.