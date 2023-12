Two men were shot, one of them fatally, in Hawthorne Monday night.

The men were in the 13400 block of Kornblum Avenue when the shots rang out shortly after 8 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

One of the men was declared dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.

No suspect has been identified, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.