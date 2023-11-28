At least one person was killed after being shot in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday night and a shooting suspect is still on the run, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

Calls about the shooting at 800 West Olympic Boulevard, the address for L.A. Live, near the Peacock Theater and across from Crypto.com Arena, came in at around 6:15 p.m., officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Details are limited and it’s unclear what led to the shooting, but police requested an ambulance for an approximately 40-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, who was not conscious or breathing.

Video of the incident obtained by KTLA showed police and firefighters arriving on the scene and going into Fixins Soul Kitchen within the entertainment complex.

Authorities later confirmed that the victim had died.

First responders on the scene of a fatal shooting in downtown L.A. on Nov. 28, 2023. (KeyNews.TV)

A second victim was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

Authorities said they are searching for a suspect described only as Black male wearing black Adidas shoes that was in a white Honda, possibly an SUV.

According to the owner of the soul food restaurant, no employees were injured during the incident.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KTLA for additional details.