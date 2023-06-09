Footage shared to the Citizen app shows a fatal crash in Gardena on June 9, 2023.

A driver is dead after their speeding vehicle smashed into a stopped car in Gardena Thursday evening, police said.

A few minutes before 8 p.m., police responded to 135th Street and Crenshaw Boulevard near Hawthorne, where they found two vehicles with “major collision damage,” the Gardena Police Department said in a news release.

According to police, a white Kia headed north on Crenshaw “at a high rate of speed” hit a black Mercedes-Benz that was stopped at a red light.

Footage from the scene shows the Mercedes was a compact car, though the Kia could not be seen.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital for treatment, and the Kia driver was pronounced dead. Their identity has not yet been released.

The condition of the Mercedes driver has not been made public.

Witnesses are encouraged to call Investigator Jose Zamudio at 310-217-6189 or Sgt. Danny Guzzo at 310-217-6122.