One person is dead and another was wounded in a stabbing in Upland Saturday morning.

The attack was reported just before 2 a.m., when the Upland Police Department responded to the 200 block of North Second Avenue, police said in a release.

At the scene, officers found two people suffering from stab wounds, both of whom were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

One of the victims succumbed to their injuries, while the other person was treated and released, police said.

The assailant, who was not identified, led police on a short pursuit before they were taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Upland Police Department at 909-946-7624.