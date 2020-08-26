1 dead, 1 hurt after car plunges from road north of Malibu

A vehicle plunged about 100 feet over the side of a road in Malibu on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring another, authorities said.

The L.A. County Fire Department was alerted to the incident, which occurred near Stunt and Schueren roads just before 4 p.m.

In a Twitter post, officials said that one person was found dead at the scene, and a second person was being taken to a hospital “in severe distress.”

Melanie Flores, a supervising dispatcher with the department, said it was not clear why the incident occurred.

