A head-on crash near Palmdale killed at least one person on Nov. 12, 2022. (Don Luis Meza)

A head-on crash near Palmdale Saturday night killed one person and injured at least one other.

The crash was reported just before 7 p.m. near 40th Street East and East Avenue O, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One person was declared dead at the scene while a second person was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Footage from the scene showed a dark-colored car on its side with its roof removed, likely because emergency responders removed it to reach the occupants.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.