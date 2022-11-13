A head-on crash near Palmdale Saturday night killed one person and injured at least one other.
The crash was reported just before 7 p.m. near 40th Street East and East Avenue O, according to the California Highway Patrol.
One person was declared dead at the scene while a second person was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.
Footage from the scene showed a dark-colored car on its side with its roof removed, likely because emergency responders removed it to reach the occupants.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.