One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a traffic collision in Huntington Beach Thursday night.

The crash at Brookhurst and Bushard streets happened at around 7:30 p.m., according to Huntington Beach Police Department spokesperson Jennifer Carey.

The condition of the injured person is unclear, Carey said, and the area was expected to be closed for several hours, if not through the entire night.

One of the cars involved in the wreck had been involved in a police pursuit earlier in the evening involving the Fountain Valley Police Department, Carey said.

The pursuit had been called off prior to the crash, she added.

“HBPD was not involved in the pursuit of this vehicle or any other vehicle,” the department added on Twitter.

Police did not say if the driver who was previously the subject of a pursuit was the person who died or if they were the injured party.