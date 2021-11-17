1 dead, 1 hurt in Westmont shooting: Sheriff’s Department

A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting in Westmont on Wednesday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The pair, whose names and ages were not released, were shot in the 1300 block of West 95th Street shortly after 3 p.m., authorities said in an alert.

Both were taken to local hospitals, but the woman succumbed to her injuries. The man’s condition is unknown, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To submit information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.