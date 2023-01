One person was killed in a stabbing in Mid City Friday afternoon and a person is in custody, police said.

The incident occurred in the 1900 block of South Longwood Avenue and was reported to the Los Angeles Police Department around 3:50 p.m.

Police described the incident as being isolated.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed several LAPD units parked outside a nursing home in the area.

No further details about what led up to the deadly stabbing have been released.