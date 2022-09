One person died and another was injured in a Palmdale crash on Sept. 1, 2022. (KTLA)

A violent collision in Palmdale ended with a semi truck resting atop a smashed car, leaving a person dead and another hospitalized.

The crash occurred shortly after 2:20 p.m. near North Sierra Highway and East Avenue N, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

One person was declared dead at the scene, while another was transported by ambulance to a local hospital at about 2:50 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.