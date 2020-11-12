1 dead, 1 injured after pursuit crash in Santa Clarita

One person was dead and another was injured following a traffic collision in Santa Clarita Wednesday, officials said.

Authorities pursued a motorcyclist for speeding just before 6 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

The person on the motorcycle had a traffic collision at Haskell Canyon and Bristol Way, and died at the scene, CHP officials said.

Information on what the driver collided with was not yet available, but Sky5 aerial footage showed a covered body laying next to a pickup truck at the intersection.

One other person was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

No further details were immediately available.