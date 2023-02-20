One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Carson early Monday.

The incident was reported around 12:05 a.m.

Officials said a security guard flagged down a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy in the 20700 block of Avalon Boulevard in the SouthBay Pavilion Mall parking lot for what may have been a shooting, Lt. Daniel Vizcarra said.

Deputies found a car that crashed into a pole in the area, and inside were two males suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other one was taken to a hospital and is now in stable condition.

Investigators believe the incident may have started across the street, outside of a Denny’s restaurant.

Video from that scene shows several evidence markers in the parking lot.

The victims may have been shot there and driven across the street, where they crashed.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting, and authorities did not have an information about a suspect or suspects.