1 dead, 1 injured in Garden Grove house fire: OCFA

A house fire killed one person and injured another person in Garden Grove Sunday night, the Orange County Fire Authority announced.

The fire, which was reported at about 8 p.m. in the 13000 block of Jefferson Street, reportedly trapped as many as three people upstairs in the two-story home, the Fire Authority posted on Twitter.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second person “suffered minor injuries exiting the house” and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, firefighters said.

No information was available as to the third person’s condition, or whether there were only two people inside when firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the Fire Authority added.